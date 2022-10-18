‘House Of The Dragon’ Season Finale Preview Promises Plenty Of Carnage

The season one “House of the Dragon” finale looks like it will be loaded with chaos.

The ninth episode dropped this past Sunday night on HBO (you can read Clay’s breakdown here), and it’s clear war is on after Otto Hightower successfully installed Prince Aegon as king.

In the closing moments, Rhaenys appeared ready to torch Aegon, Alicent, Otto and the rest of their squad, but ultimately flew off with her dragon. Just in case you didn’t already know, war is here and it’s going to get wild.

There’s just one episode left in the first season of “House of the Dragon.”

Season one of “House of the Dragon” has been absolutely epic, and expectations couldn’t be higher for the season finale.

With Rhaenyra having successfully been pushed out of the line of succession, you can bet the house on retribution being swift and brutal. Rhaenys, Daemon and her will unleash absolute hell on the kingdom. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.

“House of the Dragon” has one episode left in season one. What will happen in the epic conclusion to the first season? (Credit: HBO)

The preview also makes it absolutely crystal clear dragons will be flying all over the place burning things to the ground. It gives fans similar vibes to Daenerys Targaryen burning down King’s Landing in season eight of “Game of Thrones.”

If there’s one thing we know about Targaryens, they definitely don’t shy away from violence.

The season one “House of the Dragon” finale airs Sunday night on HBO. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzh3ZRCTB-g)

Let us know your season one predictions in the comments below, and make sure to catch all the chaos Sunday night on HBO. It looks like it’s going to be an epic time.