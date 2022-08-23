‘House Of The Dragon’ Premiere Puts Up Record Ratings

A staggering number of people tuned in for the premiere of “House of the Dragon” this past Sunday night on HBO.

The highly-anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel about the Targaryens dropped Sunday night, and as expected, millions and millions of people tuned in.

The first episode was watched by 9.986 million viewers on live TV and HBO Max, according to Deadline. That number makes it the most watched “original series in the history of pay cabler,” according to the same Deadline report.

To put it as simply as possible, hype was through the roof, and people showed up in huge numbers to watch the first episode.

“House of the Dragon” premiere puts up monster TV ratings.

For comparison, the season four finale of “Yellowstone” had 10.3 million viewers, according to The Wrap.

While “House of the Dragon” hasn’t caught the Kevin Costner hit just yet, the fact the premiere was within a few hundred thousands viewers is a sign it’s already a hit.

Nearly 10 million people watched the premiere of “House of the Dragon” on HBO.

Thanks to the built-in audience from “Game of Thrones,” we all expected “House of the Dragon” to put up big numbers.

However, I’m not sure anyone expected a record of nearly 10 million people tuning in.

Millions of fans tuned in for the premiere of “House of the Dragon.”

The show also didn’t disappoint. The premiere episode of “House of the Dragon” was gritty, dark, violent, suspenseful and it perfectly set the stage for the coming chaos.

If you haven’t already seen it, make sure to check it out and keep following all our coverage here at OutKick.