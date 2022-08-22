‘House Of The Dragon’ Premiere Dominates Twitter

“Game of Thrones” fans were unbelievably excited to soak up “House of the Dragon.”

The highly-anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel premiered Sunday night on HBO, and fans returning to the world of “GoT” absolutely dominated Twitter.

“House of the Dragon” premiere trends on Twitter. (Credit: HBO)

The show about the Targaryens trended long before the 9:00 EST start time and as of Monday morning, it’s still the top topic on the social media platform.

me during the next however many sundays at 9pm eastern standard time #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/LqvkhVEX9A — 𝖘𝔠𝔬𝔱𝔱𝔦𝔢 (@guiltymowgli) August 22, 2022

After more than three years without any new “Game of Thrones” content, fans dived head first into “House of the Dragon,” and the excitement was evident.

all of us when we heard the infamous "Dracarys"#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/n7w5PN5kkE — manny (@Manny_Rae) August 22, 2022

All you have to do is fire up Twitter to see plenty of awesome and epic reactions to the premiere of HBO’s next great hit.

me after being disappointed by the final season of game of thrones: “i guess i’ll give house of the dragon a try”



me to HBO after watching the first episode: #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/VPpeMHAhyb — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) August 22, 2022

The design & wardrobe departments did the damn thing. #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/xkdFXW5yh4 — out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) August 16, 2022

There are very few shows capable of taking the reins on social media and refusing to let go. “Game of Thrones” did it back in the day, “Yellowstone” does it with ease but other than those two, there are no series that really jump to mind when it comes to knowing the content will trend.

Well, after the insane reactions that have been rolling in since Sunday night, it’s crystal clear “House of the Dragon” is going to take the country by storm.

He really said “Heir for a day” and then “we must all mourn in our own way” LIKE BRUH #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/HDrvVmbwCf — Julian Higgins (@JulianHiggins03) August 22, 2022

Daemon When The Small Council is Speaking About Him : #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/XIJM52bfLJ — Daily House Of The Dragon (@DailyHOTD_) August 22, 2022

For those of you who didn’t watch Sunday night, I suggest you get caught up ASAP. This isn’t going to be a series where you’re capable of avoiding spoilers.

Also, make sure to check back for the latest updates on “House of the Dragon” updates as we have them at OutKick. We’ll be covering it all season long!

P.S.: In case you didn’t already know, my thoughts on the premiere were very blunt.