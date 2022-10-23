The season one finale of “House of the Dragon” has already hit the internet.

Episode 10 will conclude the epic first season of the HBO hit when it airs Sunday night, but some people apparently got a good look at it early.

HBO told Variety the leak originated due to a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East or Africa.

“House of the Dragon” finale leaks online. (Credit: HBO)

The network’s full statement is as follows, according to the same Variety report:

We are aware that the tenth episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region. HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K.

The “House of the Dragon” finale leaking is terrible for HBO.

Given how amped the world is to see the finale Sunday night, it’s hard to put into words how big of a deal this leak is for HBO.

You’re talking about a show that massive amounts of money were poured into for production, marketing and definitely tech security to stop spoilers from spreading.

Season one finale of “House of the Dragon” leaks online. The finale episode is on illegal streaming and torrent websites. (Credit: HBO)

Now, due to what appears to be a mistake by a distributor, the episode is already out on the internet. The amount of rage HBO executives must have right now is unimaginable.

The question is how many people will search it out early compared to waiting until tonight when it drops at 9:00 p.m. EST on HBO and HBO Max. I can only speak for myself, but I’m definitely waiting. There’s zero shot after investing all my time into nine episodes that I’m setting for anything less than the 4K experience.

It’s just not going to happen. Something tells me a lot of fans feel the same way.

HBO confirms “House of the Dragon” season one finale leaked online. (Credit: HBO)

As for whoever leaked the finale of “House of the Dragon,” good luck in your future endeavors. I’m sure HBO will be on the hunt for the person responsible like he was a Soviet mole during the Cold War.