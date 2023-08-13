‘Hot Mom’ Says If You Date Her Influencer Daughter You Date Her Too

Videos by OutKick

Anyone looking to date 23-year-old social media influencer Gabriella Vigorito will also have to deal with her overbearing mother. You don’t just have to land mom’s approval either, you have to date her as well.

Gabriella’s 56-year-old former model mom, Catherine Galasso-Vigorito, believes that the mom and daughter are a package deal. This arrangement is apparently causing some issues for the daughter when it comes to her dating life.

“My mom is very protective over me, so it’s caused some problems [in relationships] because she wants me to always be hanging out with her – no one else,” Gabriella explained. “When I have boyfriends, mom says we are in the ‘love triangle.'”

This might sound appealing to some. Mom is a former Miss Connecticut USA winner after all and Gabriella has done some pageant competing of her own. Mom thinks her daughter has what it takes to eventually take home the Miss USA and Miss Universe crowns.

Dating This Influencer Might Be Too Much

Apparently the love triangle isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, because it hasn’t worked out all that well for Gabriella up to this point. The two dress alike and despite their age gap have been mistaken for twins.

The close bond between mother and daughter doesn’t just cause issues for Gabriella when it comes to dating, their relationship doesn’t sit well with some members of their family. Her sisters, for instance, aren’t on board with it.

“My siblings don’t like it and they won’t join in at all – we call them the ‘simple sisters,'” Gabriella said. “They don’t support mom and me matching, but they do support my social media endeavors and modeling career.”

Who needs a happy dating life and sisters who aren’t all in on you and your mom not dressing alike? Not Gabriella, she’s just fine with the way things are.

“I love being my mom’s twin, it makes me feel really great,” Gabriella added. “She is so beautiful and I look up to her – she’s my biggest inspiration.”

You’re crazy if you don’t think mom is enjoying this. She came up without any social media or insane ways to get attention. You better believe she enjoys being called her daughter’s twin and getting into her love triangles with her daughter.

How else are you supposed to spend your 50s? Sitting at home knitting? I don’t think so. Now is the time to join in on your 20-something daughter’s fun.