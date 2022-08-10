Paige Spiranac Makes Troll Delete Twitter With A Picture Of Her Hot Mom

Paige Spiranac isn’t one to keep her opinions to herself. That rubs people the wrong way as one troll found out.

It started when Paige said that she wasn’t going to miss CBS broadcaster Nick Faldo.

The former golfer announced his retirement Sunday following the final round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship. Paige responded with a video pointing out that Faldo had fallen off the past couple of years.

She said, “He has had an amazing career on and off the golf course. And I was a big Nick Faldo fan, I thought he was amazing in the commentary booth, until the last couple of years.”

After saying she didn’t know if Faldo was bored, Paige made it clear she wouldn’t miss him, “I don’t think I’m gonna miss Nick Faldo like I have missed Johnny Miller.”

Who would you want to see commentating in the golf booth? pic.twitter.com/NHKuL8T5hD — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 8, 2022

Don’t come at Paige with shots at her looks

As with many of her takes, a troll decided it was a good idea to comment on the video. From a now deleted Twitter account the troll took a shot at Paige claiming she would lose her looks over the next 20 years.

“Let’s see how your doing in 20yrs from now with out your looks. At least Faldo has experienced the game.”

Paige fired back with, “This is my mom in her 60s. I think I’m going to be just fine.” The tweet included a picture of her and her hot mom Annette.

This is my mom in her 60s. I think I’m going to be just fine https://t.co/w2UN1iFswI pic.twitter.com/E04oA9v9f3 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 8, 2022

Paige’s response was enough to prove the troll wrong and cause them to delete the account. That’s probably a good idea, although some never learn.

Someone actually wanted further proof that Paige’s mom was still hot.

They responded to her, “That’s the same picture you’ve been posting of your mom for the last 3 years. I’m sure she doesn’t look like that anymore!”

Once again, she shut a troll down, “Was hot in 2019. Still hot in 2022.”

Was hot in 2019. Still hot in 2022 pic.twitter.com/oaaKoFnnB3 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 8, 2022

Let’s hope there’s been a lesson learned here for any trolls coming at Paige. Her looks are off the table. She looks great at 29, and if her mom’s glimpse into the future holds, then she’ll look great into her 60s.

Here’s to 40 more years of dominance from Paige! There’s no doubt she’ll be doing her thing for as long as she wants to.