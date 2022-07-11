Hornets’ Terry Rozier Gets Massive ‘Three Wise Monkeys’ Tattoo Across Back

Less than a week after Aaron Rodgers’ wtf tattoo took over social media, another pro athlete and their tattoo are making a push to claim the top spot amongst the most talked about ink in all of sports.

Charlotte guard Terry Rozier is that athlete and its officially tattoo szn.

TMZ Sports provided a glimpse of Rozier’s ink and the current Hornet isn’t monkeying around. His tattoo is approximately 3 feet and covers nearly his entire back.

(photo courtesy of TMZ)

Rozier opted for the recognizable “three wise monkeys” depiction, which is commonly associated with the moto: “See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil.” Per TMZ, Rozier had the ink done in Miami by tattoo artist Mike Miller, co-owner of Green Light Tattoos and Art Gallery, over the Fourth of July weekend. The process took about 15 hours over three days.

The massive tattoo obviously occupies plenty of real estate across Rozier’s frame, but still trails Jacksonville Jaguars defender Adam Gotsis for overall tat size amongst recently inked-up professional athletes.

As OutKick detailed last month, Gotsis recently had a Japanese Hannya mask inked from his neck to his butt.

(photo courtesy of TMZ Sports)

Though Gotsis and Rozier are in a league of their own when it comes to tattoo size, Rodgers still holds the crown for most unusual piece of skin art.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12)

As for Scary Terry’s new back tat, it’s just the start of an offseason mural canvassed about Rozier’s body. Miller’s also in the midst of inking Rozier’s wrist and forearm area. Miller told TMZ he has free rein over the hooper’s shooting hand and is aiming for something he likens to “freedom of expression.”

Per Miller, “He just let me freestyle my own art on his forearm.”

Alright pro athletes, who’s next?

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF