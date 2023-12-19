Hornets Player Miles Bridges Denied Entry Into Canada Over Legal Troubles

Videos by OutKick

Turns out, borders really do work. … Canada refused entry to one Miles Bridges — the Charlotte Hornets player connected to a felony domestic violence charge from an incident last year.

Bridges did not travel with the team due to his previous legal issues; Charlotte confirmed Bridges’ expected absence from Monday’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

Canada Keeps Miles Bridges OUT

The team reportedly attempted to request special permission for Miles Bridges, which proved unsuccessful. Bridges voiced his disapproval of Canada’s decision, tweeting, “Got denied in the 6” before deleting his post. The conditions of Bridges’ legal troubles are seriously related to his felony charge — serving probation, participating in a series of domestic violence and parental counseling, and undergoing weekly drug tests.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 15: Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets brings the ball up court during the second half of the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Spectrum Center on December 15, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Bridges is trying to muster good graces with the NBA since his incident with the mother of his children, Mychelle Johnson. He pleaded ‘no contest’ to a felony domestic charge. Bridges is also due in court next month after violating the terms of a protection order.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a career-best year in 2022 and entered the subsequent free-agency period as a top name. On the eve of free agency, Bridges was arrested for physically assaulting Johnson in front of their children.

Bridges received a 30-game suspension after his arrest. The league dropped the total to 10 after claiming 20 games of “time served” due to Bridges sitting out the entire season last year. He is back to producing for Charlotte after his lengthy suspension. Bridges is averaging 19.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season.