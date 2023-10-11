Arrest Warrant Issued For Suspended Hornets Player Miles Bridges

Videos by OutKick

An arrest warrant has been issued for Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges after reportedly violating the terms of a protective order by smashing an ex-girlfriend’s car window.

First reported by WSOC, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office issued the warrant for Bridges on Wednesday — the arrest warrant does not concern new allegations, the office noted. Bridges’ latest arrest warrant concerned the window-shattering incident, which occurred earlier this year.

More Concerns Surrounding Hornets’ Miles Bridges

Though the girlfriend’s identity was not confirmed, the report mentioned that Bridges is fighting a custody battle with the former partner.

Domestic abuse troubles have followed Bridges all year. Heading into this season, Bridges looks to earn his spot on the team after missing all of last year over a domestic abuse charge from assaulting his wife, Mychelle Johnson. The former pairing share two children.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 05: Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts against the Miami Heat during the first half at FTX Arena on April 05, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Bridges received a felony domestic violence charge in July 2022 and pleaded no contest in November of that year. As a result, Bridges is serving three years of probation.

Through the NBA’s “time served” ruling, Bridges has 20 of his official 30-game suspension time served. He will miss the first 10 games of the 2023 season for the Hornets, who were mixed in plenty of bad news on Wednesday.

The Hornets waived 2021 first-round pick Kai Jones following an offseason full of erratic social media content that ultimately warranted a boot from the team.

Check back with OutKick as the story develops