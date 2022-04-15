Hornets’ Miles Bridges Fined $50K By NBA For Hitting Fan With Mouthpiece

Miles Bridges is gonna have to put his money where his mouth is …

The Charlotte Hornets player has been fined $50,000 by the NBA, announced Thursday, for tossing his mouthpiece at a fan after getting tossed, himself, from Wednesday night’s play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Bridges was ejected in the fourth quarter after arguing with an official over a goaltending call.

As Bridges made his way toward the tunnel, he snapped at a fan that was jokingly waving goodbye — throwing his mouthpiece and hitting a nearby fan instead.

The NBA sent out their notice less than a day later,

WATCH:

Minutes after the tirade, Bridges tweeted out an apology and asked fans to identify the female that was struck by the projectile.

“Somebody get me in contact with the young lady. That’s unacceptable,” he posted.

Bridges reflected on his poor but costly decision in the postgame presser.

“I lost my cool last night with a lot of stuff that went on,” Bridges told the media. “I normally don’t act like that and that was an embarrassment on my part and for the organization.”

The Charlotte Observer reported that the crowd member hit by Bridges was a 16-year-old girl.

Bridges could not get quite over the 31-point lead that Atlanta was maintaining over the young Hornets team at the time and saw his season end with six minutes left to play.

Miles Bridges postgame about throwing his mouthpiece at a fan & accidentally hitting a 16-year-old girl



"That was definitely wrong. Hopefully I can get in contact with the young girl & sincerely apologize & do something nice for her. That's on me."pic.twitter.com/sESgUvgadD — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 14, 2022

Bridges will now have an offseason to get over the embarrassing loss to Atlanta.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela