WATCH: Charlotte Hornets’ Miles Bridges Hits Fan With Mouthpiece After Getting Ejected

One Charlotte Hornets player may get stung with a fine after a heated exchange with Atlanta Hawks fans on Wednesday night.

As the Hornets watched their season wither away in the final minutes of the fourth quarter against a hungry Hawks team, Bridges was ejected from the game after mouthing off at an official.

Teammate Montrezl Harrell escorted a heated Bridges to the player’s tunnel, where a Hawks fan started taunting the player.

Primetime cameras caught Bridges’ arm swinging at the fan in retaliation, but a closer look showed him tossing his mouthguard at the fan — missing and hitting a nearby woman.

Bridges tweeted after the game, “Somebody get me in contact with the young lady. That’s unacceptable.”

WATCH:

Somebody get me in contact with the young lady. That’s unacceptable. https://t.co/MlLZjMgcBF — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) April 14, 2022

Bridges’ frustration was warranted if you go off his performance: scoring 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting, a far cry from his 20.2 regular-season scoring average.

Bridges also recorded a plus/minus of -30.

The Atlanta Hawks destroyed the Hornets, 132-103, on Wednesday.

Trae Young and company will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday for the East’s eighth and final playoff spot.

