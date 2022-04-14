in NBA, Sports

WATCH: Charlotte Hornets’ Miles Bridges Hits Fan With Mouthpiece After Getting Ejected

One Charlotte Hornets player may get stung with a fine after a heated exchange with Atlanta Hawks fans on Wednesday night.

As the Hornets watched their season wither away in the final minutes of the fourth quarter against a hungry Hawks team, Bridges was ejected from the game after mouthing off at an official.

Teammate Montrezl Harrell escorted a heated Bridges to the player’s tunnel, where a Hawks fan started taunting the player.

Primetime cameras caught Bridges’ arm swinging at the fan in retaliation, but a closer look showed him tossing his mouthguard at the fan — missing and hitting a nearby woman.

Bridges tweeted after the game, “Somebody get me in contact with the young lady. That’s unacceptable.”

Bridges’ frustration was warranted if you go off his performance: scoring 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting, a far cry from his 20.2 regular-season scoring average.

Bridges also recorded a plus/minus of -30.

The Atlanta Hawks destroyed the Hornets, 132-103, on Wednesday.

Trae Young and company will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday for the East’s eighth and final playoff spot.

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Guided by Kevin Harlan on one shoulder, Eli Manning on the other, Alejandro joins the OutKick community with an authentic passion for sports, pop culture, America, and episodes of Jeopardy!

 

Twitter: @AlejandroAveela

