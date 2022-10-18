Hornets Guard Arrested For Driving Drunk In Vehicle; Carrying A Glock During Arrest

There’s more trouble coming out of the Charlotte Hornets on the eve of the NBA season’s return.

Second-year Hornets guard James Bouknight was arrested early Sunday after reportedly driving drunk in Mecklenburg County. He allegedly passed out in a parking structure.

Bouknight’s arrest report also detailed that he was carrying a Glock 23 at the time of his arrest, as relayed by TMZ.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested the 22-year-old and charged him with a DWI, with no confirmation of a weapons charge. Bouknight’s bond was set at $2,500.

History of James Bouknight’s Bad Behavior

During his time with UCONN in 2019, Bouknight bolted from the scene of a car wreck and was later found with a smell of alcohol lingering on the college player.

In November 2021, Bouknight was cited for speeding in Cabarrus County, traveling 107 through a 65-mph zone.

Charlotte released a statement on Bouknight’s arrest.

“We are aware of the incident involving James Bouknight and are in the process of gathering additional information,” the team stated. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

Bouknight was allowed to participate in practice Monday. Hornets coach Steve Clifford responded to the arrest news after the practice session.

“We are just gathering information right now,” Clifford said. “Until we know more definitely on what happened I can’t comment on that.”

Bouknight was drafted 11th overall by the Hornets in 2021. He played 31 games for Charlotte last season but had trouble with former Hornets coach James Borrego. After a high-strung loss to the Miami Heat in February, Bouknight and Borrego engaged in a verbal tussle. Bouknight was held back by an assistant coach during the argument.

The rookie averaged 4.6 points and shot 35 percent from beyond the arc. Charlotte opens its season on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Dunno what was said but here’s video of the incident between James Bouknight and Hornets HC James Borrego. https://t.co/QiECLLLjPq pic.twitter.com/uyGiYz2JK9 — Doug Branson (@DougBransonLOH) February 6, 2022

Charlotte’s offseason was ripe with arrests in their circle of players.

As noted by OutKick’s Anthony Farris, Hornets forward Miles Bridges was involved in a case of felony domestic violence before the start of free agency. Former Hornet and free agent Montrezl Harrell was arrested for drug trafficking after being found with pounds of weed.