British Actress Drove Drunk To Avoid Having A Threesome

Actress Honeysuckle Weeks felt the need to drive drunk because she didn’t want to have a threesome.

The “Foyle’s War” actress recently pleaded guilty to drunk driving in England, and was sentenced to a driving ban for 20 months and some small fines, according to the Independent.

Honeysuckle Weeks says she drove drunk in order to avoid having a threesome. (Credit: Getty Images)

However, she wanted the court to know she only drove drunk because she had to scurry away from possibly having a threesome.

“I was expecting to stay a night in a friend’s house in Arundel but the man in question invited his lover to the property and I was in danger of being coerced into sexual actions with them which I found extremely unwelcome,” Weeks explained in her defense during her guilty plea.

Honeysuckle Weeks uses threesome defense in drunk driving case. (Photo by Indigo/Getty Images)

Honeysuckle weeks was avoiding a threesome when she drove drunk.

Weeks hit a parked car while leaving the potential threesome hotspot and briefly drove off before ultimately returning.

When her BAC was tested, it was more than double the legal driving limit. That’s not good. That’s not good at all.

Even if you’re trying to run away from a spicy surprise threesome at your friends house, driving drunk is still not advisable. Not at all.

Honeysuckle Weeks says she drove drunk because she didn’t want to have a threesome. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

While I’ve never been to England, it definitely appears that Uber is up and running in the country. Leave your car there (pray the sexual activities don’t carry over outside), fire up the Uber app, get home and then get your car later.

That’s a lot easier than getting in trouble for driving drunk, whether you’re avoiding a threesome or not.

Honeysuckle Weeks pleaded guilty to drunk driving. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

Don’t drive drunk, folks. It’s never worth it, even if you have to avoid a threesome.