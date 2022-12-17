Threesome Ends With Florida Man Being Robbed

Threesomes look like a good idea on paper. Executing them successfully on the other hand is a different story. There are a lot of things that can go wrong, especially if you don’t know the people you’re inviting into the arrangement.

A Florida man found this out the hard way after two women he met for a threesome ended up robbing him. He met the two women at a rooftop bar in the early morning hours of December 4. The group exchanged numbers and setup plans to meet later that morning.

Man robbed by two women after inviting them over for drinks (Image Credit: Broward Sheriff’s Office)

According to the police report, the man picked the two women up an hour after their initial meeting. He then drove them to his place for some drinks. Unfortunately the man, he ended up falling asleep.

When he woke up the women, his credit card, and his $25,000 two-tone Submariner Blueface Rolex watch were all gone. As if all of that wasn’t bad enough, police haven’t been able to track down the two ladies.

Another Tough Break For A Florida Man

Detectives released surveillance video of the two women in hopes that they would be identified. The describe them as in their mid-twenties with black hair. One of the women, who was wearing a white top during the theft, has a scorpion tattoo on her left thigh. The other was wearing a yellow dress.

This is a tough way to figure out that threesomes don’t always go as planned. It sounds like the man fell asleep before anything took place, other than maybe a couple of drinks.

Even if the extracurricular action had gone down, he probably wouldn’t have wanted to part ways with his credit card and expensive watch in exchange. Better luck next time.