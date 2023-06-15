First NFL Player To Spike A Football Dead At 82

Videos by OutKick

Former New York Giants receiver Homer Jones has passed away.

Jones died Wednesday at the age of 82 after battling lung cancer, according to the New York Post. Jones is credited with being the first player in NFL history to spike the football after a touchdown in league history when he did it in a 1965 game.

That’s a trend that has stuck around for a very long time and won’t ever go away.

Homer Jones dead at 82 after battling lung cancer. (Photo by Nate Fine/NFL via Getty Images)

Jones entered the league in 1963 after being selected in the 20th round of the draft out of Texas Southern by the Houston Oilers. However, an injury cut his time with the Oilers incredibly short. He eventually landed with the New York Giants.

The former receiver had a very solid career in New York from 1964-1969 before playing a single season with the Cleveland Browns in 1970.

Homer Jones was the first player in NFL history to spike the ball after a touchdown. (Photo by: Paul Tepley/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

The man credited with the NFL’s first spike made two Pro Bowls and finished his career with 36 receiving touchdowns and 4,986 receiving yards.

While he wasn’t close to a superstar, Homer Jones was a very solid receiving option during his time in the NFL. He also gave the NFL the spike, which has carried on for decades ever since he first did it in 1965.

Homer Jones dead after fighting lung cancer. (Photo by Ron Kuntz Collection/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Now, at the age of 82, Jones has passed away. RIP to a great NFL player who left his legacy on the league. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.