Home Run Derby Parking Prices Are Beyond Ridiculous As Seattle Continues To Cement Itself As One Of America’s Worst Cities

Videos by OutKick

Attending any professional sporting event in the United States these days is expensive. Tickets, and the third-party fees you have to pay, get consistently higher as does the cost of food and beverage. One aspect that seems to be easily forgotten is the price of parking, but nobody will forget what it costs for Monday night’s Home Run Derby in Seattle.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times headed down to T-Mobile Park early on Monday and snapped a photo of one event parking area that’s charging $120 to park. One hundred and twenty.

READ: SEATTLE POLICE ARE BEING ATTACKED FOR NOT MASKING BY WOKE IDIOTS WHO DON’T SEEM BOTHERED BY CRIME EXPLOSION

Gonna cost a bit to park tonight. pic.twitter.com/x9Y8Qr5Nia — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) July 10, 2023

Supply and demand for parking spots that aren’t currently being occupied by a homeless person in Seattle are very real, but $120 to park your car is truly staggering.

READ: SEATTLE HOMELESS ACTIVISTS VOW TO ‘F–K UP’ THE MLB ALL-STAR GAME AFTER WOKE MAYOR KICKS THEM OUT OF DOWNTOWN

Nowadays, if you can find parking for under $30 at a sporting event you’re doing something right, but that scenario clearly will not exist in Seattle on Monday evening.

Anyone who pays the $120 to park who doesn’t make North of $500k per year needs to be interviewed and questioned for research purposes.

At the time of this writing, about five hours from the start of the derby, you can purchase a parking pass for a garage across from the stadium for $285.

People will buy the $120 spots and someone who has no fundamental understanding of money will snatch up the $285 parking pass for convenience’s sake, but shoutout to the people parking a mile-plus from the stadium to save some coin.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris