Seattle Homeless Activists Vow To ‘F–k Up’ The MLB All-Star Game After Woke Mayor Kicks Them Out Of Downtown

The message is clear from the homeless vagrants in Seattle who feel like they can set up shop with their junk RVs ahead of next week’s MLB All-Star Game: F–k baseball. F–k the Seattle mayor and f–k Seattle.

What has the homeless RV losers who ruin neighborhoods with their piece of junk rides and their filth? The city told them to get out of the neighborhood around T-Mobile Park where next week’s festivities will take place, according to KOMO.

The vagrant community responded with a flyer declaring how they’re going to “f–k their day up” on July 11 when the National League and American League battle it out.

🧵 The Seattle homeless community announced that they will be going to war during the MLB All-Star game.



Homeless vagrants plan to occupy the parking lots of tailgate areas in defiance of the city removing their encampments before the game.



“Let’s f*ck their day up.” pic.twitter.com/mes7Z1LLCi — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) July 6, 2023

“They’ve been pushing us around for months hoping to clear us out of sight for the MLB All-Star game on July 11,” a flyer being passed around by the vagrants reads. “Let’s make sure all their work was for nothing! Just imagine when the tailgaters and rich assholes show up for the big game they’re going to find exactly what the city worked to hard to prevent: us!”

In case you haven’t been paying attention to the Pacific Northwest where RVs can, and do, pop up in any neighborhood, Portland and Seattle have a massive problem with people setting up shop in random places. The rules have been in favor of the RV vagrants and now the Seattle mayor, Bruce Harrell, wants the area around the park to be less scary for out-of-towners, so he had the placed cleared.

“Suddenly, the area is looking livable and business-friendly again,” Seattle radio station 770 KTTH declared this week.

Imagine that, all it took for the wokes to act on a problem was for Major League Baseball to roll in.

Boom…we have progress.

City of Seattle is now starting the MLB All-Star Week sweep. It took the All-Star Game for the city to urgently address the homelessness issues. pic.twitter.com/90mrm4ffLQ — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 6, 2023

RV towing another RV. pic.twitter.com/1ZfxYjreL8 — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 6, 2023

For now.

“Like former Mayor Jenny Durkan, Harrell doesn’t want to upset progressive activists, so he tries to make minimal change without the spotlight,” Jason Rantz of KTTH writes.

A smart betting man would put a big pile of money on the RVs returning when Major League Baseball hits the road. Things will be back to normal in Seattle by this time next week.

Bank on it.