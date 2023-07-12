Home Run Derby Kid O.K. After Taking Liner To Head From Vladimir Guerrero, Jr.

Videos by OutKick

The poor kid hit in the outfield by a Vladdy Guerrero line drive is thankfully doing A-OK. During Monday’s MLB Home Run Derby, Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. faced off for the title against Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena and drilled a kid with a 100-mph ball in left field.

It was a terrific reminder that letting kids run on the outfield during the Derby might not be the brightest idea.

WATCH:

Uhmmm I think Vlad just took a kid out with a liner to the face? #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/tG1PLEDuMn — Matthew Coca (@matthewcoca) July 11, 2023

Well, the kid is thankfully doing alright.

TMZ Sports gave an update on the kid’s well-being and said he’s practically in full health as of Tuesday. He went down after the hit and got bandaged by medical staff at T-Mobile Park before being consoled by his parents. Despite wallowing on the field after the hit, the kid took the stray shot like a champ and is now in better spirits.

The official exit velocity of the ball was clocked at 115.8 mph… that’s gotta hurt.

Vladdy took the crown from Arozarena on Monday, hitting 25 home runs over Randy’s 23.

Guerrero, Jr. defeated Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts and the Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez before squaring off against Randy Arozarena for the Derby crown.

It’s a day the Toronto Blue Jays player will forever remember.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)