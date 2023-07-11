Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Drills Kid In The Outfield En Route To Home Derby Crown

Videos by OutKick

Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. is your 2023 MLB Home Run Derby champ! Before winning the award his father (Vladimir Guerrero) won as part of the LA Angels in 2007, Vladdy Jr. drilled a poor kid in the outfield at T-Mobile Park with a rocket that lasered left.

Guerrero caught the kid with a stray hit in his final at-bat against Tampa Bay Rays’ Randy Arozarena for the 2023 title.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JULY 10: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays bats during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park on July 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JULY 10: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after winning the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park on July 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

With a 115.8 mph exit velocity from Vladdy, the hit must’ve surely hurt.

The lowlight was a great reminder that putting kids in the outfield to catch baseballs from world-class sluggers may not be MLB’s brightest idea.

WATCH:

Vlad really killed a little kid 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4lUyi10RPi — Homey (All Star Dirty Craig) (@iSuckAtMLBTS) July 11, 2023

Uhmmm I think Vlad just took a kid out with a liner to the face? #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/tG1PLEDuMn — Matthew Coca (@matthewcoca) July 11, 2023

Kid took a 115.8-mph liner from Vlad Jr. right off the face pic.twitter.com/lYXEmg6oFC — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) July 11, 2023

That poor kid may not remember a single one of Vladimir’s 25 homers to beat Arozarena, who went for 23 dingers after Guerrero’s at-bat.

With the win, the Guerreros became the first father and son tandem to win an MLB Home Run Derby.

Vladdy Jr., defeated Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts and Seattle’s Chosen One, Julio Rodriguez, before squaring off against Randy Arozarena for the Derby crown.

The Razor upset Adolis Garcia and Luis Robert, Jr. before taking on Vladdy.

The All-Star festivities continue on Tuesday, with the All-Star Game scheduled at T-Mobile Park in Seattle at 8 p.m. (EST).