MUST WATCH: Orioles Switch-Hitter Adley Rutschman Puts On A Show At HR Derby

Holy smokes! America’s Catcher Adley Rutschman put on a hell of a show in the first round of the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby.

The Baltimore Orioles switch-hitter stunned audiences at T-Mobile Park.

Adley Rutschman #35 of the Baltimore Orioles and Luis Robert Jr. #88 of the Chicago White Sox face off. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Pitted against the first-seeded Luis Robert, Jr., Rutschman exceeded expectations, knocking 27 dingers in the opening round.

At that point, Randy Arozarena bested Rangers slugger Adolis Garcia with 24 home runs over Garcia’s 20.

Rutschman was up next and didn’t disappoint. He first batted from the left side before switching up.

After hitting 20 homers (one removed later on) from the left, Rutschman returned for the round’s extra 30 seconds.

Rutschman switched to the right side of the plate and went on a tear.

The Oriole went 7-for-8 after switching stances; sending the crowds into an uproar with every consecutive homer.

Fellow Derby participants broke out in applause as Rutschman showed out. He finished with 27 dingers and one hell of an outing.

WATCH:

Adley Rutschman switched to righty 🔥

pic.twitter.com/Ua8AWqPptT — OutKick (@Outkick) July 11, 2023

What a moment for the Rutschman family 🧡 pic.twitter.com/8bWAjdkbI2 — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2023

It was a cool moment for the MLB All-Star festivities. Other sports’ respective All-Star games aren’t nearly as entertaining as this.

Sadly, Rutschman’s stellar at-bat fell to Robert, Jr., who knocked 28 home runs to follow up the catcher.

LUIS ROBERT JR. TAKES OUT ADLEY RUTSCHMAN AND ADVANCES TO THE SEMIFINALS! #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/u0KgekEJgx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 11, 2023

Audiences dug Rutschman’s performance:

Adley Rutschman is good for baseball pic.twitter.com/r3SWYoFNa5 — Lost Tribe Sports (@LostTribeSports) July 11, 2023

Adley Rutschman switch hitting in the Home Run Derby

pic.twitter.com/yAX8ObgWk0 — Gump Cathcart (@bubbagumpino) July 11, 2023

Adley Rutschman right now pic.twitter.com/t6p0dXHmYM — RAMEY (@HoodieRamey) July 11, 2023

Adley Rutschman had the kind of round you remember for generations



Luis Robert barely needed bonus time to beat it pic.twitter.com/NJALg3P6er — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) July 11, 2023