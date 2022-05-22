Adley Rutschman Legs Out Triple In MLB Debut For Orioles

There was a buzz at Camden Yards Saturday night with the arrival of baseball’s No. 1 prospect.

2019 first overall pick Adley Rutschman was officially called up ahead of the Orioles’ second of a three-game series against the Rays. Rutschman was plugged into the six hole and handled the duties behind the plate.

The 24-year-old switch-hitter did a little of everything at the plate, going 1-for-3 with a triple, strikeout and a base on balls, picking up a respectable three fantasy points in his debut. The three-base hit off of RHP Ralph Garza Jr. was Rutschman’s first big league hit and showed off his impressive speed for his size (6-foot-2, 220 pounds).

FIRST MLB HIT IS A GOOD ONE! pic.twitter.com/sMMKbctDmz — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 22, 2022

Sporting the worst record in the AL East, the Orioles (16-25) haven’t had much to get excited about this season, nor the fanbase. But Rutschman’s arrival represents a new era, one that could result in bluer skies in the future.

Orioles fans were so elated to see Rutschman, that even after he struck out swinging in his first at-bat in the bottom of the second inning, the Baltimore faithful still gave him a standing ovation.

Rutschman’s debut did not result in a win, however, as the Rays (24-16) picked up a 6-1 victory to even up the weekend series.

