Hollywood Brown Acquisition Has Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Full Of Glee

For some reason, the Baltimore Ravens decided to trade wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the Arizona Cardinals.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, for one, was clearly not a fan of the deal. Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, however, was elated.

As an interesting aside, Murray was hoping the Cardinals would draft receiver CeeDee Lamb with the No. 23 overall draft pick. Lamb played at Oklahoma, where he was a teammate of Murray. But the Cardinals traded the pick instead.

But hey, Brown is also a former Oklahoma Sooner and ex-teammate of Murray, and Murray seems ready for a reunion.

“Let’s run it back!” Murray tweeted. “Hollywood to the desert… Y’all welcome my boy!”

Brown, 24, set career highs with 91 receptions and 1,008 yards last season, starting in 16 of 17 games. So forget about his former connection with Murray. Brown has been very good wherever he’s been.

Now, he will serve as the perfect complement to star DeAndre Hopkins, as Brown offers a remarkable dose of speed on the outside.

The Cardinals finished 11-6 last season, but faded near the end. The addition of Brown gives them hope of surpassing that and perhaps making a serious run at the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West.

So, yeah. Makes perfect sense for Murray to be excited. If you want to beat Hollywood, it helps if you can bring Hollywood to your team.