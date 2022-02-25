in Boxing, OKTC

Holly Sonders Has Oscar De La Hoya Feeling ‘Like King Kong’

2 Comments

Videos by OutKick

Oscar De La Hoya insists he’s hanging up the gloves “for sure,” now that he has something — or rather, someone — else to occupy his hands. De La Hoya’s budding relationship with bombshell Holly Sonders is one of the main reasons he’s opting to spend less time in a ring with sweaty men.

“I feel complete now,” De La Hoya told BoxingScene. “…I’ve refocused. I have the energy.”

The multi-time champion will need that renewed focus and energy to keep up with Sonders, whom he recently gifted a $1 million Ferrari for Valentine’s Day.

Now that De La Hoya will no longer be occupied with opponents in the ring, he and Sonders can go one-on-one whenever the mood strikes, something the couple previously put on hold as fights neared.

But before the bedroom bell rings, Sonders may want to think about having animal control on standby — it seems as though her coconuts can’t keep De La Hoya caged. He told BoxingScene: “I have a woman by my side who makes me feel like King Kong. It’s motivating. It really is.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Holly Sonders (@holly.sonders)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Holly Sonders (@holly.sonders)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Holly Sonders (@holly.sonders)

“I’m hanging up the gloves for sure and calling it a day,” insisted De La Hoya. And who could blame him? He’s got better things to hit.

 

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF

 

Holly SondersOSCAR DE LA HOYA

Written by Anthony Farris

Anthony is a former high school basketball intramural champion who played a leading role in creating two offspring. He spends his weekends hoping for an MTV Rock N' Jock revival.

Follow him on twitter @OhioAF

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here