Holly Sonders Has Oscar De La Hoya Feeling ‘Like King Kong’

Oscar De La Hoya insists he’s hanging up the gloves “for sure,” now that he has something — or rather, someone — else to occupy his hands. De La Hoya’s budding relationship with bombshell Holly Sonders is one of the main reasons he’s opting to spend less time in a ring with sweaty men.

“I feel complete now,” De La Hoya told BoxingScene. “…I’ve refocused. I have the energy.”

The multi-time champion will need that renewed focus and energy to keep up with Sonders, whom he recently gifted a $1 million Ferrari for Valentine’s Day.

The Golden Boy dropped a cool $1 million on his Valentine https://t.co/MYxmZDQ6zo — OutKick (@Outkick) February 17, 2022

Now that De La Hoya will no longer be occupied with opponents in the ring, he and Sonders can go one-on-one whenever the mood strikes, something the couple previously put on hold as fights neared.

But before the bedroom bell rings, Sonders may want to think about having animal control on standby — it seems as though her coconuts can’t keep De La Hoya caged. He told BoxingScene: “I have a woman by my side who makes me feel like King Kong. It’s motivating. It really is.”

“I’m hanging up the gloves for sure and calling it a day,” insisted De La Hoya. And who could blame him? He’s got better things to hit.

