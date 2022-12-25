Holiday Travel Trouble Strikes Bills, Bengals

Christmas is a brutal time to be traveling no matter who you are. As the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals have learned, that includes NFL teams.
Both the Bills and Bengals ran into headaches while on their way home from road games on Christmas Eve.
The Bills were on their way home from Chicago after trouncing the Bears 35-13. As you’d expect, the Bills had hoped to fly back to western New York, however, the weather had other plans.
Bad weather in Buffalo caused the airport to get shut down.
So, the Bills had to call a quick audible. It looks like their plan is to now fly into Rochester on Christmas morning after spending an extra night in the Windy City.
They will then have to drive back to Buffalo. Hopefully, the roads between Rochester and Buffalo are in better shape than their airport.
At least for the Bills, their travel gremlins struck while their feet were planted on terraferma.
The Bengals were not that lucky. They were on their way home from beating the New England Patriots 22-18. However, not too long after take off, the team’s plane suffered engine trouble.
They were diverted to John F. Kennedy International Airport, but fortunately, the plane made it safely back to the ground. They’re expected to still make it back home overnight.
Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle