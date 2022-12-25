Holiday Travel Trouble Strikes Bills, Bengals

Christmas is a brutal time to be traveling no matter who you are. As the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals have learned, that includes NFL teams.

Both the Bills and Bengals ran into headaches while on their way home from road games on Christmas Eve.

The Bills were on their way home from Chicago after trouncing the Bears 35-13. As you’d expect, the Bills had hoped to fly back to western New York, however, the weather had other plans.

Bad weather in Buffalo caused the airport to get shut down.

Hochul just said the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be closed until "at least 11 a.m. Monday." "Mother Nature threw the kitchen sink at us this time." — Ben Tsujimoto (@Tsuj10) December 24, 2022

So, the Bills had to call a quick audible. It looks like their plan is to now fly into Rochester on Christmas morning after spending an extra night in the Windy City.

Buffalo Bills will stay overnight in Chicago before a Christmas morning flight to Rochester, NY. #BillsMafia #BUFvsCHI — Sports + Aviation (@SportsAviation) December 24, 2022

They will then have to drive back to Buffalo. Hopefully, the roads between Rochester and Buffalo are in better shape than their airport.

At least for the Bills, their travel gremlins struck while their feet were planted on terraferma.

The Bengals were not that lucky. They were on their way home from beating the New England Patriots 22-18. However, not too long after take off, the team’s plane suffered engine trouble.

Can confirm that the #Bengals team plane has been diverted to JFK. There was apparently engine trouble on their return flight to Cincinnati.



The team is switching planes now. | @WLWT — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) December 25, 2022

The #Bengals flight from Boston had a failing engine so they landed at JFK and are changing planes as I tweet this, WOW



A person on board told me “A little rough but it was okay! Landed safely”



This really is a #Cincinnati Christmas Miracle — Mark Slaughter (@MarkVSlaughter) December 25, 2022

They were diverted to John F. Kennedy International Airport, but fortunately, the plane made it safely back to the ground. They’re expected to still make it back home overnight.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle