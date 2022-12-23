Buffalo Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie Gave Teammates Custom-Made Arcade Games For Christmas

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie understands Christmas presents.

He gets that his teammates don’t want a nice dinner or another watch. They want something they are going to actually use and have fun with.

Enter: Custom-made Arcade Games.

McKenzie gifted his fellow wide receiver corps the full-sized arcade games designed with each player’s jersey number on them in Buffalo Bills colors.

Each arcade features the go-to game of many NFL locker rooms, NFL Blitz. If that wasn’t enough, how about 9,600 other included games! Hell yes.

Lil dirty treated the Bills WR room with personalized arcade game machines with 9,600 games on them 🤯🎄



via @_IsaiahMcKenzie on IG pic.twitter.com/e6oEQvhdbR — The CAP (@CrowdAssistPod) December 22, 2022

McKenzie posted a video on his Instagram story of his teammates reactions to his awesome gift. Also, Kenz isn’t a fool – you can see in the video that he also got himself one as well. Love it. The nobody wants to give everyone else a great gift just to not have one of their own!

PHYSICAL GIFTS ARE BETTER THAN NICE GESTURES

I don’t know if I’ve just become more of an A**hole as I’ve gotten older. Maybe more jaded? Or perhaps it’s a generational thing with millennials and Gen Z’ers. But I am ALL about physical gifts these days rather than kind or nice gestures.

The worse is when people are like “I’m going to take you out to a nice dinner!” These are football players. All they do is eat. They don’t want another nice dinner – they want a damn arcade game they’re going to put in their house and have friends over or have their kids play with. It’s hours of entertainment and it will last for years. (Note to my bosses: Yes, I will gladly attend any free company dinners or drinks so please don’t leave me out)

An arcade game also works because it’s a great surprise. Even though every player could obviously afford one on their own, it’s a gift that lights up your face because you’re just like like “Hell yeah this is going to be great.” Like participating in a Secret Santa gift exchange and actually getting something that you’re going to use. That’s the best type of gift.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen also delivered some cool gifts. The 2x Pro Bowler gave his entire offensive line personalized, motorized scooters for Christmas.

Massive shoutout to @JoshAllenQB for supporting our business and showing love to his Offensive Line by gifting them top-quality ride! We appreciate your support and are grateful to have you as a customer. Thank you for choosing us!



📸: @BradleyGelber pic.twitter.com/4jh6LVy8m5 — PHAT Scooters (@PhatScoot) December 22, 2022

THE BILLS PLAY THE BEARS IN ARCTIC CONDITIONS

Both Allen and McKenzie are trying to get the Bills in as much of a good spirit as they can. God knows they’ll need it.

When the Bills play in Chicago this weekend against the Bears, it’s expected to be the COLDEST game ever at Soldier Field with wind gusts up to 40-50 miles per hour, causing the temperature to feel as cold as -15 degrees.

I’m sure the players would MUCH rather wish they were at home playing their arcade games then.