High School Students Arrested, Facing Prison Time For Fart Spray Prank

Videos by OutKick

Two high school students in Texas having a little fun with some fart spray are now facing felonies and prison time for their prank. A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were arrested earlier this month after causing the evacuation of their school on back-to-back days.

The two were charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, a third-degree felony. That’s right, the authorities somehow were able to turn fart spray into a prohibited weapon. They did so by calling the spray bottle “a chemical dispensing device.”

Texas high school evacuated because of fart spray (Image Credit: FOX 26/YouTube)

A third-degree felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Although, probation is also an option if convicted. Both of the high school students were released on $3,000 bond.

I’m not sure how you feel about this, but any prison time, let alone 10 years, is too much for fart spray in my book. In fact, whoever turned this into a prohibited weapons charge should spend a few years behind bars.

The two Caney Creek High School students first deployed their fart spray on May 3. The spray, later identified as “Hensgaukt Stink Fart,” and described by its makers as smelling like 14th Century sewage caused the school to be evacuated.

The following day the smell returned and once again the school was evacuated. The school stayed closed on May 5 as officials tried to determine the cause of the smell. A smell that according to reports, caused some students to experience headaches and nausea.

Of the students who didn’t feel well due to the fart spray, seven were taken to the hospital by ambulance. If that isn’t an indicator of how soft our society has become, I don’t know what is.

Be Careful With The Pranks Kids, Especially Of The Fart Spray Variety

After enlisting the help of local fire departments, and hazardous material teams, they were still unable to determine the source of the smell. So the officials reviewed cameras from inside the school.

That’s when they first noticed one of the students using the spray. The arrest affidavit describes the scene as students close to the spray reacted to its 14th Century sewage smell.

As someone who in my day may or may not have deployed several of the stink bombs that come in glass vials, I get the humor behind the prank.

I also get there has to be a punishment handed down. You can’t have the school evacuated for multiple days and walk away without something. But felonies and prison time?

Let’s use some of that energy and put it towards the kids that took ambulance rides to the hospital. We need to get to the bottom of what’s going on there.