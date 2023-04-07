Little League Prank Leaves Unsuspecting Batters In Shambles

Videos by OutKick

Remember the glory days of Little League baseball? You know, the ones where you’d literally hear Glory Days between every inning, the stands would be packed with drama every night, you couldn’t fill the popcorn machine fast enough and if you brought a foul ball back to the concession stand you’d get free candy?

Yep — you know exactly what I’m talking about if you’re 25 or older. Anyone younger than that has most likely already left the page.

Anyway, another underrated part of little league baseball was the walk up song. It was electric, mainly because you felt like a big leaguer. Nothing got my 8-year-old juices flowing more than a good walk up song of my choosing, except maybe Kenan and Kel.

I say all that because I simply could not imagine my rage had my mom does this to me during my HOF little league career:

Moms prank little league sons during game

Hilarious for the adults in the room, humiliating for the kiddos who have to show themselves in the hallways tomorrow. I’ve been there — maybe not in this instance, but I can certainly remember the cutthroat world of adolescence.

It’s ruthless. Middle school was RUTHLESS. Hated it. Still think about how miserable it was to this day, and I’ve been out of middle school for 17 years now.

Anyway, I do love a good prank now that I’m a dad, and I appreciate the hell out of this.

I used to control the walk up songs after leaving little league because my dad was still league president — yeah, our town was that town — and you felt like you had all the power. It was awesome.

But as a batter walking up to the plate and hearing my milkshakes bring all the boys to the yard would be JARRING. Zero shot I’m hitting a dinger after that one. Strikeout City.

The kids look like they all took it in stride, though, so maybe I’m just mentally weak? Who knows.

God do I miss mid-2000s little league baseball, though. The good old days, folks.