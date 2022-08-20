High School Football Team Pulls Off One Of The Crazier Trick Plays You’ll Ever See To Win In Quadruple OT

You know it’s officially football season when the insane high school football highlights start filling up your feed.

This one sets the bar pretty darn high for the rest of the fall.

One of the most incredible game-winning plays you’ll ever see 🤯



(🎥: .austin.44/TT)pic.twitter.com/gJEZC6EgC7 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 20, 2022

That’s some serious Little Giants stuff right there.

“Give me the Annexation of Puerto Rico!”

I’ve seen a lot of crazy trick plays over the years. You’ve got your Hail Marys (not tricky, but still cool), Hook-and-Laterals, Fumblerooskie’s, Statue of Libertys … you know, you’re basic toomfoolery.

But this one right here is an absolute banger.

QB takes the snap, passes it off to the guy who appeared to line up as a tight end, and then he just blindly slings the ball over his head, behind him, right into the teeth of the defense.

Except, wait … where did he come from!?

All of a sudden, the receiver appears wide open around the 5-yard-line and makes a diving catch in the end zone to win the game.

Oh yeah, apparently this play happened in the fourth overtime and was a game-winner. Talk about throwing the kitchen sink at it.

Here’s another look at it.

Loganville High School just won their first game of the 2022 season with a completely blind backwards overhead pass in QUADRUPLE overtime 🤯



Football is BACK! pic.twitter.com/qVRQ0f9dx3 — FlashPicks ⚡️ (@flashpicks) August 20, 2022

Congratulations to Loganville. Go Red Devils! Can’t win em’ all if you don’t win the first one.

Here’s peak Rick Moranis on your way out.