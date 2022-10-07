High School Football Team Gets Baptized Together

Members of the Mattie T. Blount High School football team are building a bond with one another not just on the football field, but through faith as well. Over 60 players on the Alabama-based team have been baptized this season.

Players on the football team were baptized into the Nazaree Full Gospel Church in Mobile earlier this year.

“Our Worship Experience this past Sunday was phenomenal,” the church wrote on its Facebook page. “We are celebrating the 60+ football players of Blount High School that gave their lives to Christ yesterday. God is up to something BIG at 1695!”

Pastor Wesley Davis of Nazaree Full Gospel Church has been making weekly visits to the school. He goes to talk with players and staff.

Players who were baptized earlier this season recently spoke with NBC 15 about their experience.

“I felt like I wanted to connect with the Lord on that level,” sophomore cornerback Jaylen Alexander explained

“It made me feel free, like I can just live with God and live with him in my heart,” said senior left tackle, Rydarrian Locke.

The Blount Leopards host Theodore High School in their final regular season game of the year on Friday night. Blount will punch its ticket to the Alabama state playoffs with a win if it can knock off the unbeaten Bobcats.

After final preparations ahead of the big game, more players on the football team committed to being baptized on Sunday morning.