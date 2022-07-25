Colorado Avalanche Player Uses Stanley Cup Trophy To Baptize His Children

NHL defenseman Jack Johnson, a reigning Stanley Cup champ with the 2021-22 Colorado Avalanche, is having the most fun on the team in his day spent taking care of the trophy — as is allotted to all players on a championship team.
While babysitting the 35.25-in, 34.5-lb Cup, Johnson took it to church and used it to baptize his three children.
The minister was pictured cupping holy water drawn from the trophy and blessing Johnson’s children with the imaginative scheme.
Johnson’s plan became the fourth time a Stanley Cup-winning player used the trophy for a baptism.
In 1996, Colorado’s Sylvain Lefebvre became the first NHL player ever to do it, followed up by Tomas Holmstrom in 2008 as part of the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguin Josh Archibald in 2017.
Johnson, a free agent, also took his three children out for an ice cream break, with some help from the Cup utilized there as well.
“It was cool,” Johnson commented from Dell’s Ice Cream and Coffee in Powell, Ohio. “I promised my kids, gosh, I don’t know long ago, that if I ever won, we’d eat ice cream out of the Stanley Cup.
“I made sure with the keepers here [of the Cup] if it was OK to eat ice cream out of it and they said, ‘Yeah, have at it,’ so I was able to keep my promise to the kids.”
Johnson has played 16 seasons in the NHL and tallied 72 goals and 240 assists for 312 points in 1,024 games. Prior teams include the Los Angeles Kings, Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers.
The Avs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games to win the franchise’s third championship.
