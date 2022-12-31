High School Basketball Player Charged After ‘Sucker Punching’ Referee

In a concerning incident, a Massachusetts high school basketball player has been accused of assaulting a referee during a recent game.

The game took place at Cohasset Middle-High School on Wednesday night, and has resulted in a criminal charge for the player.

According to Fox News, a 16-year old from Excel High School has been charged with one count of assault and battery.

Reportedly, the charge stemmed from the player ”sucker punching” the referee during the game.

Local Boston 25 News covered Cohasset Superintendent Patrick Sullivan explaining in further detail.

Apparently ”the player allegedly punched the referee in the face after thinking he was charged with another foul when the ref called Cohasset for traveling,” according to the report.

The incident was captured on video, with one eyewitness saying it was a ”vicious” attack.

“Out of my peripheral I see a South Boston player coming over to the baseline, I assumed to take the ball out. In fact, he launched at an official and gave him a full nelson right to the side of the head. Which brought the ref down and he kept exercising a physical attack on this poor ref who was bent over and couldn’t defend himself,” photographer Dan Leahy said.

This is yet another example of increasing violence in society, even in high schools.

Cohasset Middle-High School in Massachusetts, where a recent basketball game resulted in a criminal charge for a high school player who allegedly sucker punched a referee..

Basketball Incident Highlights Growing Concerns

This is just the latest example in a series of violent, inexcusable acts across the country.

Crime has become an increasing concern in recent years, as lockdowns increased social isolation. Perhaps even more importantly is the lax treatment given to criminals by liberal DA’s and politicians.

Creating a culture where violence is tolerated and given light punishment has undoubtedly helped influence the seeming growth in incidents like this.

There’s no excuse for what this player did, and if anything, he’s lucky that the referee wasn’t more severely injured.

Until there’s a culture wide return to taking crime seriously, attacks like these may become even more common.