18-Year-Old High School Sports Star Dies After Collapsing During Track Practice

Hunter Palmer, an 18-year-old high school sports standout, reportedly died after collapsing during track practice on May 5.

The Lincoln Journal Star noted that the temperatures were in the 80s the day he passed away.

Palmer was a student at Wisner-Pilger High School in Nebraska and on top of running track, he played basketball and was an all-district running back. He was committed to play football at Midland University in Fremont, NE.

Hunter Palmer signed his letter of intent to play football at Midland University. Congratulations Hunter! pic.twitter.com/tQJhn3B8TG — Wisner-Pilger Gators (@wisnerpilger) February 6, 2023

“It is with a very heavy heart that we can confirm that Hunter Palmer, senior at Wisner-Pilger Schools, has died,” the school said in a statement, via KSNB-TV.

“Additional information regarding funeral arrangements will be shared once they are known. It is important for parents to check in on their children during this difficult time. Grief is very complicated and can affect each child differently.”

Midland football head coach Jeff Jamrog shared his condolences following the news of Palmer’s sudden passing.

“Heaven gained a great young man,” Jamrog said in a statement shared by the team’s official Twitter account. “Our hearts are heavy and we are all suffering with the pain of the loss of Hunter Palmer. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Palmer family, friends and the Wisner-Pilger community.

Palmer had just achieved his personal best in the high jump in a track meet prior to collapsing.