21-Year-Old College Soccer Player Collapses, Dies During Intramural Game

Abdul Rasheed Babatunde Agbaje, a 21-year-old former college soccer player at Mercer University, reportedly collapsed during a soccer game before later being pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Agbaje, known as Baba, was a former member of Mercer’s team who completed his eligibility this past fall.

According to Bibb County Coroner Leron Jones, Agbaje collapsed and went into cardiac arrest while playing a pick-up game at the Mercer intramural fields.

Mercer President William D. Underwood released a statement about the senior’s passing:

“Our hearts go out to the Agbaje family on their tragic loss and ask the Mercer family to keep them in their thoughts and prayers,” said Underwood. “Words cannot convey the extent of our sadness over Baba’s passing.”

Brad Ruzzo, Mercer’s head soccer coach, shared a heartfelt message as well:

“We’re heartbroken over Baba’s passing,” Ruzzo said. “He was an incredible person, who embodied what it means to be a Mercer Bear. Everyone who knew Baba loved him and he was a blessing to coach. He will be greatly missed.”

The senior from Fayetteville, Georgia helped lead McIntosh high school to state titles in 2017 and 2019 before joining the team at Mercer with his brother, Salam.

According to WMAZ, an autopsy will be performed.