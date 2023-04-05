Kentucky H.S. Football Player Tragically Dies After Routine Play At Scrimmage

Videos by OutKick

A high school football player in Kentucky suffered a head injury as a result of a routine tackle and tragically died days later.

Announced Monday, Pulaski County High School junior Andrew Dodson died after being on life support for days after suffering serious brain trauma.

Routine Tackle Leads To Fatal Injury For H.S. Player

Dodson, who split time for the Pirates as a tight end and defensive end, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader injured his head and was taken to a hospital.

Dodson’s father released a statement after the incident, detailing that the tackle was “clean” and appeared like an average play before realizing his son’s fatal injury.

“It was not a violent hit or helmet-to-helmet,” Andrew’s father, Alan Dodson, said Sunday. “It was a simple, clean tackle. His head hit the turf, and Andrew suffered blunt-force trauma to the brain.”

He added, “He had a major surgery to relieve the pressure and has never awakened. He has been fight[ing] for his life on total life support.”

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association released a statement across its social media platforms on Monday.

“Today, we all mourn with his family, friends, teammates, and the entire KHSAA family, the loss of this young man,” the statement read in part. “No words can explain, justify or rationalize tragedies such as these. We only ask for peace and comfort to all around him.”

Longtime Kentucky Wildcats football coach Mark Stoops addressed Dodson’s tragic passing on Twitter, posting his condolences over the teen’s unfortunate incident.

“We are heartbroken by this tragedy and are deeply sorry for your loss,” Stoops tweeted.

Our sympathies and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Andrew Dodson, a member of the Pulaski County football team. We are heartbroken by this tragedy and are deeply sorry for your loss. — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) April 3, 2023

Rest in Peace