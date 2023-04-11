Hidden C-Bomb Gets Eco-Conscious Shirt Axed From Canadian Walmarts; Becomes Big Seller On Amazon

Videos by OutKick

Walmart has pulled a T-shirt with an unfortunate layout from its stores after folks realized that the pro-environmentalism shirt was hiding one doozy of expletive.

Whoever designed this shirt just wanted to remind people how important it is to of “REcycle,” “REuse,” “REnew,” and “REthink.”

Ironically, these are these same cliche words that environmentalists have be “REgurgitating” for decades. The only problem this time around is that the person who designed the shirt didn’t notice something hidling within the shirt.

It may take you a second to find it so I’ll give you a few hints: it has four letters, it starts with a “C,” and it rhymes thewith “Allen Funt.”

I need this shirt before Walmart realizes what they have done.

Find the hidden word. 😏😅 pic.twitter.com/OtiWsFlk3c — ƒℓαѕкѕ вєƒσяє тαѕкѕ (@whosurdaddienow) April 3, 2023

There are times when a shirt like this slips through the defenses and you can’t think of how it could have possibly not been caught. A mistake so obvious that someone through the chain of command should have caught it.

I don’t think this is one of those cases.

It took me a couple of seconds to find this faux pas which helps me understand how others missed it. I like to think I’ve got a bloodhound’s nose for sniffing out inadvertent C-bombs. This one didn’t jump out to me at first glance, probably because my first inclination wasn’t to look at it like some kind of NSFW acrostic poem.

The offending shirt made it to Walmart racks, but only in Canada, where fortunately they have a sense of humor…

…kidding. They used to, but don’t really anymore.

While Walmart chose to pull the offending shirt from shelves, others have embraced it. According to Fox Business, others are selling similar shirts on Amazon and they are rising up the sales charts.

