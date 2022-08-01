Herschel Walker Responds To Weird MSNBC Guy Who Slurred Him

On Monday, Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker responded to weird guy Elie Mystal calling him a GOP-owned “negro” on MSNBC.

Here’s Herschel Walker responding to that weird guy on MSNBC — @ElieNYC — calling him a Republican-owned “negro.”

pic.twitter.com/IXpK1I1Ifx — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) August 1, 2022

“A lot of people are asking me to say something about the man on MSNBC that called me the N-word. Here’s what I got to say about that: shame on MSNBC and shame on him,” Walker begins.

“I’m gonna pray for both of them because they need Jesus. When I saw what he said, it reminded me of the differences between myself and my opponent, Senator Warnock. In the left-wing crazy that believe America is fundamentally a bad country full of racist people. They want to divide us, turn us against each other. We have our problems, but we can solve them together. This is a good country full of good people.”

Speaking of left-wing crazy, the character who made the comment goes by the name of Elie Mystal. He supposedly works for The Nation but spends most of his days making these types of comments on Joy Reid and Tiffany Cross’ MSNBC programs.

If Reid and Joy Behar are the dumbest people on television, Mystal is third.

His schtick is as follows: he calls white people racist and slurs any black person who doesn’t get in line with left-wing groupthink.

If MSNBC analysts could be racist, Mystal’s commentary would be considered that.

Left-wing loons like this guy hate nothing more than when a black person sides with conservative beliefs. It contradicts everything the woke promotes, in that the country actively suppresses black Americans.

The only person Crazy Mystal despises more than Walker is Justice Clarence Thomas, whom he smeared for the entire month of June.

“Clarence Thomas is arguably, with his wife, the most corrupt justice in American history,” he declared.

Ultimately, Mystal has an issue with people who think for themselves. He’s jealous that Walker speaks his mind, whereas he must always pivot toward whatever direction social media and Joy Reid demands.

Herschel Walker intimidates him.

“With God’s help, we’re gonna bring the people of Georgia back together. Let’s make this a great day,” Walker concludes.