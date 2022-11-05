Herschel Walker Tells Clay Travis That Raphael Warnock Doesn’t Have ‘Anything to Stand For’

The Georgia Senatorial competition between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock is undoubtedly one of the most watched national races.

Walker started as a significant underdog, but has closed the gap dramatically. Most polls now view the race as essentially a dead heat heading into Tuesday.

OutKick founder Clay Travis recently spoke to Walker ahead of the election. He spoke about what the process has been like, his debate performance and Saturday’s Georgia-Tennessee game:

Walker’s most pointed critique of Warnock is that he can’t run on his values or his record:

“When you don’t have anything to stand for, you can’t stand in front of a crowd and pretend you’re a great Senator.”

Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker. (Getty Images)

Walker also pointed out that Warnock and his allies have contributed to the high price of gas, rising crime and the border crisis.

Beyond using out of state license plates, Walker believes Warnock’s positions go against America itself:

“Most of the things that he’s doing is against America, is against what America was built on.”

He also spoke about how identity politics have invaded schools. Instead of educating, schools are teaching white children that they’re “oppressors” and Black children they’re “victims.”

Walker said another motivation for running is that Warnock and his allies don’t “believe in” America.

Can Walker Win?

If he’s able to pull out a win in the Georgia election, it would be a huge boost for Republicans’ efforts to take control of the Senate. Not to mention dealing a crushing blow to Darren Rovell.

Walker is now a slight favorite to win the election, in large part because his message is resonating. Democrats have controlled Congress and the Presidency for several years, with disastrous results.

Inflation is rampant, crime is surging, the border crisis has escalated, and the country is headed for a possible recession.

As Walker well knows, sports are judged by results.

The results of Democratic control couldn’t be much worse.