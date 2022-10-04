Darren Rovell Calls All Herschel Walker Voters ‘Vile’

Voters who support Herschel Walker as a candidate in Georgia are vile scumbuckets. That is according to former ESPN reporter Darren Rovell.

Monday, the sketchy far-Left rag Daily Beast reported that Walker paid for an abortion in 2009. The Beast dropped the piece to assist Democrats who are growing increasingly fearful that Walker will top Raphael Warnock in the November midterms.

Rovell responded to the report by declaring Herschel Walker, a former Heisman Trophy-winning running back, the worst political candidate of all time.

Per Rovell, no candidate has ever been worse than Walker — not even Kamala Harris when she ran for president.

Rovell says Walker’s projected voters are as vile as he is, and thus could propel Walker to victory:

Well thats the only reason why I didn’t bet @ClayTravis. The people who are voting for him are just as vile. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 4, 2022

Polls find Walker has the support of about half of Georgia voters. So, a sports reporter calling nearly 50% of the state “vile” is quite the statement.

If Walker’s personal life in 2009 bothers you, or you believe the report and say his stance on abortion is hypocritical, then so be it. Walker says the report is a “flat-out lie.”

Either way, Walker’s voters are not vile. Rather, Georgians want to use the vote to do their part to shift the Senate back to Republicans, to derail the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.

What makes his voters vile?

Their opposition to inflation?

Their disapproval of a, by definition, recession?

Their disdain for record-high gas prices?

Their fear of a disastrous border policy?

Or their concerns with an administration that supports distributing relief based on skin color?

We hope Darren elaborates soon.

According to Rovell, it’s “vile” to use your vote to prevent the worst president in modern history from wrecking the economy further.

It’s also apparently evil to root against a radical like Warnock whose ex-wife alleges he ran over her foot with a car out of anger.

This is the issue with the press today, especially the woke types like Rovell. They deem anyone who disagrees with them dangerous and unworthy. And even “vile.”