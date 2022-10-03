FEMA Head Rejects Kamala Harris’ Calls For ‘Equity’ Hurricane Ian Relief

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) dismissed Vice President Kamala Harris’ call to provide Hurricane Ian aid to only “communities of color” and then see what’s left for white Floridians after.

Last week, Harris argued during a speech that federal hurricane relief should be based on “equity,” thus separating groups in need based on their skin color.

“We have to address this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity, understanding that we fight for equality, but we also need to fight for equity, understanding not everyone starts out at the same place,” Harris said.

Forget those most in need. “Equity” must come first, says Harris. She hopes you let your whiteness reimburse you for your destroyed home.

Elon Musk chimed in on the VP’s call to base relief around race:

Luckily, no one of importance listens to Harris. Sunday, FEMA chief Deanne Criswell insisted communities of all colors would receive relief if needed, despite Harris’ wishes.

​”​We’re going to support all communities. I committed that to the governor, I commit to you right here that all Floridians are going to be able to get the help that is available to them through our programs​,” Criswell said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

“T​hese people that need our help the most are going to be able to access the help that we offer. I know that the ​v​ice ​p​resident and the ​p​resident, they share the same values​,” Criswell said, adding “we are going to be there to support everybody that needs help.”​​

While thankfully Harris’ equity-based relief idea proved moot, it’s rather concerning that the VP of the United States supports rejecting relief claims for individuals who were born with the wrong skin color.

Harris supports a system that separates Americans by race, providing each with a different form of resources.

Racial regression is what Harris considers progress. Oh, I’m sorry, she calls it “equity.”

The Left has used the disaster in Florida to push political messaging and policy. As Harris calls for white people to lose access to relief, her media allies Don Lemon and Joy Reid demand that we universally blame “climate change” for Hurricane Ian — a claim experts have routinely debunked as false.

According to the Left, race and climate change highlight every tragedy. So, good for FEMA for ignoring this waste of space as a VP.

For Floridians, of all colors, who need assistance, visit http://disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362.