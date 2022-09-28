Don Lemon Blames Climate Change For Hurricane Ian. Guest Shuts Him Down.

CNN host Don Lemon asks that we consider climate change as we follow the news regarding Hurricane Ian.

Monday, Lemon hosted the director of the National Hurricane Center Jamie Rhome on his soon-to-be-canceled primetime program to explain to what degree climate change is to blame for the storm. However, Rhome quickly shut down his talking point.

“Can you tell us what this is and what effect climate change has on this phenomenon?” Lemon asks.

“Well, we can come back and talk about climate change at a later time,” Rohme responded. “I want to focus on the here-and-now. We think the rapid intensification is probably almost done, there could be a little bit more intensification as it still is over the warm waters of the eastern Gulf of Mexico, but I don’t think we’re gonna get any more rapid intensification. If you look here, you can actually see, pretty interesting for your viewers, you can actually see a second eyewall forming around the inner eyewall, and that’s basically the second eyewall has overtaken the original eyewall and that should arrest development.”

Lemon followed up by doubling down on Ian’s connection to climate change:

“So listen, I just, I’m just trying to get the, you said you want to talk about climate change. But what effect does climate change have on this phenomenon that is happening now? Because it seems these storms are intensifying. That’s the question.”

Here’s the full segment:

Best to take Lemon off the weather beat as well.

It’s been a rough past month for Don Lemon.

Two weeks ago, Lemon invited a British royals expert on his program to agree with him that the British Empire owes reparations for colonialism and that this idea should overshadow Queen Elizabeth’s death. Unfortunately for Lemon, Hilary Fordwich didn’t participate in his little game.

Rather, she educated Lemon on both British and African history.

This is why CNN cannot book smart people on-air with Lemon:

In addition to two recent guests dunking on Lemon on his own show, new boss Chris Licht demoted Lemon to a forthcoming morning show that no one plans to watch.

In essence, the network moved Lemon from the second lowest rated show on CNN (his own) to the least watched show on CNN (the morning block).

There is no one dumber and less successful on television than Don Lemon. And these embarrassments aren’t exclusive to September of 2022. He’s been humiliating himself and CNN for over a decade.

Unbeknownst to Don Lemon, racism and climate change are not responsible for all concerning developments in the United States.