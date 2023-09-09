Hero Alabama Fans Remind ESPN Viewers That ‘Fauci Lied’ With College GameDay Sign

Videos by OutKick

Fans were at this morning’s College GameDay in Tuscaloosa. That, in itself, is not news. But that wasn’t the case three years ago when COVID King Tony Fauci made everyone stay home over a cold.

Remember? Remember how dumb we were? College GameDay would travel to empty stadiums and sit a billion feet apart because of COVID? Lee Corso had to stay home because everyone was afraid it would kill him. We had cardboard cutouts behind Rece Davis.

Embarrassing.

Anyway, the fellas are back in Tuscaloosa today for Alabama-Texas, and the hero fans in attendance made sure ESPN and College GameDay didn’t forget what we had to deal with in 2020:

Alabama fans remind College GameDay audience that Fauci lied

That’s right, ESPN! Look at it. Stare at it. Don’t you dare look away. You guys LOVED you some Anthony Fauci. Worshipped him. Hell, I bet most of you still do.

But sane Americans don’t forget. We won’t. We can’t. Tony Fauci lied! If you didn’t know it before, you know now — except those who have Spectrum and can’t watch ESPN anymore.

If that’s you, hopefully you’re reading this and now you know.

What are the chances this sign made it to the actual College GameDay? This was a screenshot from Kirk Herbstreit’s first hit of the day at around 8:30.

Imagine the panic that ran through the liberals back at Bristol. I bet they were on the horn almost immediately with the folks on site in Tuscaloosa demanding this hero get cuffed and whisked away.

But the internet lives on forever, so it doesn’t matter. Fauci lied, and now the triple-vaxxers at ESPN know.

Thank you, Alabama fan.