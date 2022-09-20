Here’s The Latest Installment in Chess’ Bizarre Rivalry And Cheating Saga

Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen completed one move and then quit a rematch with American grandmaster Hans Niemann.

This comes as bizarre — and by that, I mean really bizarre — cheating accusations continue to swirl around Niemann.

Folks, we’re in the midst of the hottest drama to hit the chess world since the Queen’s Gambit made everyone super into chess for about a week and a half.

Niemann, 19, is one of the biggest up-and-coming names in chess. He was responsible for snapping Carlsen’s 53-game win streak.

However, Niemann was accused of cheating, by allegedly using remote-controlled anal beads so that someone could let him know whether or not to make certain moves.

There’s no need to go back and reread that previous sentence. It says exactly what you thought it said.

Currently obsessed with the notion that Hans Niemann has been cheating at the Sinquefield Cup chess tournament using wireless anal beads that vibrate him the correct moves. pic.twitter.com/F48BXjtBlN — Babble (@Babble____) September 7, 2022

After losing to Niemann, Carlsen raised eyebrows when he withdrew from a tournament that Niemann was also playing, but never explained the reason why.

The two were gearing up for an online rematch when Carlsen took the ball and went home.

The decision to bow out of the match stunned the commentators.

“This is unprecedented. I just, I can’t believe it. Did that just happen, Peter?” commentator Tania Sachde asked her co-commentator, Peter Leko.

“Magnus just refusing to play against Hans. He will play the tournament, but he is saying I will not play the game against him. That’s making a very big statement,” she said.

Who knows where this saga is headed, but there’s not a chance that this is the end of the Niemann-Carlsen beef.

