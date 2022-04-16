Here We Go Again: Animal Rights Protestor Chains Herself To Basket During Timberwolves-Grizzlies Game

It’s April, which means it’s playoff protest season in the NBA! No, seriously, the protestors are out and about this playoff season, coming for Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor.

Just four days after a protestor glued herself to the floor of the Timberwolves and Clippers game (a sentence nobody thought they’d ever read) another protestor sought to make her point in another unique way — by chaining herself to the basket.

The chain-loving protestor has been identified as Zoe Rosenberg, sent by Direct Action Everywhere, the same animal rights group that sent Alicia Santurio on Tuesday. The group claims that team owner Glen Taylor’s factory farm brutally killed five million birds via ventilation shutdown.

Wearing the same Glen Taylor roasts animals alive t-shirt as Santurio before her, Rosenberg thought she was slick and disguised herself as a member of the ball crew. But once the towel came off and the shirt was revealed, the jig was up. A bold strategy that did in fact, not pay off, Cotton.

You have to give Rosenberg credit, though. Not only did she manage to sneak in a full chain, bright yellow in its color, but she went shopping in the heavy duty section for it. No, this was far from a great value chain, one that took multiple security guards to break.

Rosenberg evidently woke up and decided that she wanted to be dragged in Memphis, evident by the calming look upon her face as security guards hauled her off.

