Sticky Situation: Clippers-Timberwolves Game Stopped After Animal Rights Protester GLUES Herself To Floor

Fans were glued to their seat watching the Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves play for a postseason bid on Tuesday.

One spectator went the extra mile and literally glued herself to Target Center’s hardwood court as the game was being played in the second quarter.

The protestor, Alicia Santurio, arrived to stage a public display against Timberwolves owner, Glen Taylor.

She wore a shirt that read: Glen Taylor (the Timberwolves owner) roasts animals alive.

Sent on behalf of the animal rights group, Direct Action Everywhere, the tacky protestor was instructed to stick herself to the court as a way to expose “team owner Glen Taylor’s factory farm brutally killing 5 million birds via ‘ventilation shutdown.'”

OutKick founder Clay Travis reacted to the protestor’s 15 seconds of fame:

“Absurd and ridiculous. But still a more valid protest than when the NBA and WNBA shut down for Jacob Blake,” he tweeted.

The Timberwolves stuck together in the second half and edged the Clippers, 109-104.

