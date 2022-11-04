Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is on an absolute tear in 2022. And as the Volunteers keep stacking wins, his stock only continues to rise.

Not only is Hooker turning heads on the NFL level, his NIL earning potential has skyrocketed. According to the On3 Sports database, his estimated valuation has increased by approximately $400,000 since the beginning of training camp in August.

As a result, the opportunities continue to roll-in. Hooker has signed quite a few deals with big-name companies, including Spyre Sports Group and Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville.

His most recent deal is his flashiest.

Hooker signed the first-ever NIL deal with French’s Mustard. It directly correlates to Tennessee’s loss to Ole Miss last season.

The story of Tennessee’s mustard began in October of 2021.

On October 17, 2021, the Volunteers failed to convert a 4th-and-24 in the closing minute of the game against the Rebels. Orange-clad fans at Neyland Stadium did not like the call. Nor did they agree with the review that ruled their team short of the necessary line to gain.

In disagreement, the Tennessee fans threw all kinds of trash at the officiating crew on the field, as well as the visiting players, cheerleaders and coaches.

Lane Kiffin, who is strongly disliked in Knoxville for leaving the Vols after one year as head coach to take the same job at USC, was hit by a golf ball.

Lane Kiffin got hit with a golf ball pic.twitter.com/fsK0H7PM4F — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 17, 2021

One of the other items that was thrown onto the field was a bottle of French’s yellow mustard.

Whoever brought a bottle of mustard to the Ole Miss-Tenn game is a criminal lol pic.twitter.com/RugV8f5UKn — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 17, 2021

The mustard has become associated with the Volunteers— and Kiffin. Kiffin autographed a mustard bottle at SEC Media Days and threw out a first pitch at an Ole Miss baseball game with a golf ball, and a bottle was thrown around to celebrate a trouncing of the Rebels on their home diamond. (Ole Miss won the National Championship, though.)

Tennessee fans even dressed their children up as mustard for Halloween.

Just a Tennessee fan & her mustard bottle 🧡 pic.twitter.com/jjwcZgyEjZ — Lace✨ (@lace_jay_bee) October 30, 2022

Needless to say, Volunteers fans and Vol Nation are extremely proud of the mustard that they threw onto the field in a losing effort. And now Hooker is cashing-in.

Hendon Hooker signed an NIL deal with French’s Mustard.

To celebrate Hooker and Tennessee’s strong season, French’s signed the Heisman-candidate quarterback to the company’s first-ever NIL deal. He will be an ambassador for the brand.

“Hendon has captivated college football with his athleticism and enthusiasm, and he’s the perfect fit for French’s first sports partnership and the first mustard NIL sponsorship ever. As a UT alum, I couldn’t be prouder,” said Andrew Foust, President, Americas, for McCormick. “We’re thrilled to work with an athlete who taps into our brand’s special relationship with the fans who make us a part of gameday traditions.”

As part of the deal, French’s commissioned a pair of mustard-inspired kicks to rock around campus.

Image courtesy: French’s Mustard Image courtesy: French’s Mustard Image courtesy: French’s Mustard

Through the partnership, Hooker will “share his love for French’s with fans on his social media accounts.” There will be giveaways on Twitter over the next few days.

“I’ve been a huge fan of French’s my whole life, so it’s a dream to work with such an iconic brand,” said Hooker. “I love that French’s has become part of our games, and this will be a fun opportunity to keep building that relationship with the community – not to mention raising my sneaker game.”

Now, every time that Hooker looks down at his feet, he will remember his loss to Ole Miss. Perhaps he can use it as motivation.