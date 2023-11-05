Heidi Klum Leaves Her Underwear At Home For Art & Film Event

Videos by OutKick

Heidi Klum was one of several high-profile names who attended Saturday’s 2023 LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum. I couldn’t tell you the first thing about the annual event itself other than it’s an opportunity for those who attend to get themselves some attention.

In a crowded field, with names like like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Salma Hayek, the 50-year-old had her work cut out for her to steal some of the spotlight. Not at all surprising, she was up for the challenge.

Heidi Klum attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA)

At a star-studded event where everyone brings their A game you have pull out all the stops. Rocking an eye-catching dress alone wasn’t going to cut it.

Heidi knows this better than most. She’s used to coming up with new ways to self-promote and she’s become pretty good at it. So she left her underwear tucked away in the drawer at home.

Sorry Kim K, Heidi’s dress presented the perfect opportunity to leave the SKIMS or whatever brand of underwear she wears at home and she took it.

She then took to Instagram to make sure her 11.7 million followers got a good look at every angle of her dress and lack of underwear.

It’s fashion, get it? Yeah, I don’t either. What I do get is the effort Heidi puts in on a regular basis. It’s impressive.

Whether she’s promoting America’s Got Talent from her shower or stripping down for Halloween teasers there’s one thing you can expect from her.

That’s everything she’s got. Heidi might be a well-known model who is on TV, but that doesn’t mean she’s sitting back ignoring her millions of followers on social media.

She’s out pushing content like an Instagram model trying to turn a couple of thousand followers into hundreds of followers. Let’s hope she never changes that approach.