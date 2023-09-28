Heidi Klum Takes It All Off & Hits The Shower On Instagram

Videos by OutKick

Heidi Klum decided to give her 11.5 million followers a behind the scenes look at how she gets ready for America’s Got Talent. The season 18 finale was this week and it was the perfect time to walk through her day from getting ready at home to her wardrobe change before hitting the stage.

Because the 50-year-old is a genius when it comes to content, she included footage of herself hitting the shower. She is a big fan of being naked and has named her boobs after all. It would be suspicious if she left out the part of her workday that didn’t require any clothing.

Heidi Klum attends the Red Carpet for “America’s Got Talent” Season 18 Finale in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“I’m super comfortable naked today. To the point where my kids are like, ‘Mom, I have a friend coming over,'” Klum said.

“As soon as someone is coming, I put my top on. But if no one is there, sun’s out, bums out. I just don’t like tan lines because I wear so many different outfits. I don’t want to have straps anywhere from tan lines. It’s very strategic.”

“When I do AGT, most of the time I sit behind a desk, so it’s really from the waist up. So I look for something that is of interest around here. And usually, I like to have Hans and Franz on a good display,” she said.

Heidi Klum Puts On A Behind The Scenes Clinic

Part of Hans or Franz made a brief appearance during the shower portion of her day. For the weirdos that are into it, so did Heidi’s feet. The supermodel’s just putting them out on social media for free.

Heidi included her breakfast, her hair and makeup at home, then the ride to the studio. That was followed by autographs for fans and finally her wardrobe change into a red dress built for some waist up attention.

Now that’s how you put together some content for Instagram. Heidi threw a Beyoncé song on there talking about her girls and her honey.

She wrapped the whole thing up when it hit the line “it should cost a billion to look that good, but she make it look easy.” That’s pretty close to a perfect behind the scenes clip.

As if there was any doubt about it, Heidi knows exactly what she’s doing. Anyone hoping to reach her level of success with their content needs to get out a pen and some paper.