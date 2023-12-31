Heidi Klum Ends 2023 On The Beach Topless

Videos by OutKick

Heidi Klum is closing out the year as only she can. With the perfect exclamation point to a year that saw the 50-year-old supermodel turn heads and churn out content like an up-and-coming Instagram model.

To be honest, I mistakenly thought that she was going to use her vacation in St. Barts to relax with her husband Tom Kaulitz and quietly put 2023 to bed. I couldn’t have been more wrong.

Heidi Klum is seen arriving to the Clooney Foundation For Justice’s “The Albies” in New York City. (Photo by Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Heidi’s Christmas Eve teaser was just that, a teaser. She had no intentions of a low-key Christmas on the Caribbean Island followed by an easing into 2024 on the beach without any cameras.

There was no planned social media break before hitting the ground running in the new year. She wasn’t all of the sudden going to go dark for a few days.

That’s not how Heidi rolls and I should have known better. She’s out making hay, and taking off her top, while the sun shines. That’s what she was busy doing this weekend and there was plenty of sunshine.

Heidi Klum Is Dominating Her Latest Vacation

The sun was out as she hit the beach with her husband on Saturday and so were Heidi’s boobs, which didn’t go unnoticed by the photographers in the area..

She hit the beach with string bikini bottoms, sunglasses, and on occasion a hat. That was it. She documented some of the final weekend of 2023’s activities for social media as well.

You want to talk about going out on top, this is how it’s done. This is an MVP-like performance late in the season as everything starts coming together.

The face of a franchise putting up huge numbers and leading a team that is hitting its stride heading into the playoffs. Heidi’s ready for a deep run in the postseason.

2023 was the type of year from her we’re going to be talking about for years to come. The craziest part about it is she hasn’t shown any signs of burnout.

The lights aren’t too bright and the stage isn’t too big. I’ve said it before, but I have to say it again, expect big things in 2024 from Heidi Klum. Happy New Year, Heidi.