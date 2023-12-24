Heidi Klum Dances On Her Bed As She Gets Ready For Christmas

Videos by OutKick

Heidi Klum is cranking up the heat this year for Christmas. Her version of a white Christmas doesn’t include snow. She prefers a white sandy beach and the bikini weather that accompanies it over a winter storm.

The 50-year-old supermodel grabbed some attention on Saturday by rocking a string bikini and hitting the beach in St. Barts with her husband Tom Kaulitz. The two brought along a reindeer floatie to help bring Christmas to the Caribbean Island.

Heidi Klum in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

A reindeer floatie isn’t all Heidi brought along on her trip to help set the Christmas mood. Half of the most powerful mother-daughter duo in the history of selling Christmas lingerie, packed some Christmas lingerie for the holiday getaway.

It only makes sense. You can’t properly celebrate anything without packing some lingerie.

Because she’s a professional, and always in promotion mode, whether it’s herself or the brands she’s working with, Heidi hopped on TikTok for a “Sunglasses At Night” video that just so happened to include a look at her lingerie.

Heidi goes from a sunglass-less look in a string bikini during the day, to dancing on her bed in lingerie at night. As you might have guessed, she’s wearing her sunglasses at night. She threw on a Santa hat to keep the Christmas theme going.

Heidi Klum Wears Her Sunglasses And Lingerie At Night

She then captioned the clip, “Life is so much more fun when you put on your sunglasses and just keep dancing 😎 tag me in your best #SunglassesAtNight videos and I’ll be sharing my favorites!”

@heidiklum Life is so much more fun when you put on your sunglasses and just keep dancing 😎 tag me in your best #SunglassesAtNight videos and I’ll be sharing my favorites! ♬ Sunglasses at Night – Heidi Klum

Now that’s how you churn out content over the holiday weekend. Get out in the sun, make sure the paparazzi is aware, then get then get to work on those social media accounts.

Heidi’s had an unbelievable year. Even when she’s on vacation, she’s working, and it’s that kind of dedication that has her on top heading into 2024.

Here’s to another strong year in 2024. Merry Christmas, Heidi.