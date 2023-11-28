Heidi Klum And Her Daughter, Leni Klum, Just Changed The Christmas Lingerie Game Forever

Videos by OutKick

As someone who has been working on the Internet full-time since 2007, I feel like I have the authority to make this declaration: Heidi Klum and her daughter, Leni Klum, are the most powerful mother-daughter duo in the history of selling Christmas lingerie.

The debate is over.

I’m not even conversing on this one with OutKick Culture Department co-worker SeanJo on this one.

We’re looking at the greatest mother-daughter lingerie-selling team — ever.

Leni, 19, and Heidi, 50, teaming up for their brand new Intimissimi Christmas lingerie campaign is like when Ken Griffey Jr. was called up to play ball with Ken Griffey Sr. Every kid alive at the time knew we were about to see something great.

Heidi can still turn on the fastball. Leni is the Griffey Jr. of her business. Folks, this is special.

“Oh Tannenbaum, oh Tannenbaum….I love our new @intimissimiofficial xmas campaign that is out now! @leniklum,” mom wrote Tuesday as the two announced they were officially going to Google Trends for the next 3-4 days — at least.

While this isn’t the first time these two have teamed up for an Intimissimi lingerie photoshoot, it’s the novelty of the Christmas shoot that has Internet observers buzzing. This is special. This is like Griffey Jr. and Griffey Sr. playing in the outfield at the same time.

It’s just different. Unique.

A moment that will be burned into the minds of the OutKick Culture Department for years to come.

Now go buy your wife some lingerie for Christmas as a thank you to Heidi and Leni for their service to the Internet.